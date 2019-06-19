South Africa team celebrating after taking wicket of Afghanistan's Hashmatullah Shahidi on Saturday.
South Africa team celebrating after taking wicket of Afghanistan's Hashmatullah Shahidi on Saturday.

'Very desperate' South Africa can beat New Zealand: Claude Henderson

ANI | Updated: Jun 18, 2019 14:41 IST

Cape Town [South Africa], June 18 (ANI): After a woeful run in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, South Africa finally managed to secure their first victory, and the team's spin bowling coach Claude Henderson said that they are eager to win.
"Very desperate. It means a lot to everyone in the camp; all the players and the support staff. There is a lot of pride in South African sport and in the country. They owe this to themselves and also to the supporters," Sport34.co.za
When South Africa and Afghanistan came face-to-face, both were on a winless streak in the premier tournament but after the conclusion of the match, South Africa halted their streak as they trounced their competitor by nine-wickets.
However, their upcoming opponents are New Zealand, who are unbeaten in the tournament so far and sit on the second position on the points table, only behind Australia.
Henderson is aware of the danger ahead of them but is confident that they can beat New Zealand if they managed to play "solid cricket".
"We respect every opposition we play, and New Zealand is one of the better teams in world cricket. They have shown in the last decade how strong they can be, especially in big tournaments. I think we can beat them if we play solid cricket. We haven't started well, but the boys have really worked hard. There have been a lot of discussions and if we play good, basic, strong cricket then we've got a very good chance," he said.
South Africa will now face New Zealand on June 19. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 08:50 IST

Trent Boult desires to play against AB de Villiers

Cape Town [South Africa], June 19 (ANI): Amid all the controversy regarding AB de Villiers wanting to feature in the Cricket World Cup, New Zealand pacer Trent Boult said that it would have been 'awesome' to play against him.

Read More

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 22:53 IST

CWC'19: Scintillating Morgan guides England to 150-run win over...

Manchester [UK], Jun 18 (ANI): Scintillating skipper Eoin Morgan helped England beat Afghanistan by 150 runs in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match at the Old Trafford in Manchester on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 21:41 IST

Cyclist Geraint Thomas taken to hospital after crashing out of...

New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): Cyclist Geraint Thomas on Tuesday was taken to hospital after he went down in a crash at the Tour de Suisse, INEOS, a professional cycling team, confirmed.

Read More

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 21:12 IST

Former UEFA President Michel Platini taken into custody

Atlanta [USA], Jun 18 (ANI): Former UEFA President Michel Platini on Tuesday was taken into custody as part of corruption investigation regarding the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Read More

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 20:48 IST

Luke Wright criticises Iceland Cricket for directing jibe...

New Delhi [India], Jun 18 (ANI): Former England all-rounder Luke Wright on Tuesday criticised Iceland Cricket for directing a jibe towards Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan.

Read More

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 20:39 IST

India-Pak CWC'19 match becomes the most tweeted ODI

New Delhi [India], Jun 18 (ANI): Twitter India on Tuesday revealed that the match between India and Pakistan on Sunday in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup was the most tweeted ODI as the match generated 2.9 million tweets.

Read More

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 20:18 IST

CWC'19: Joe Root becomes second highest run-scorer

Manchester [UK], Jun 18 (ANI): England batsman Joe Root on Monday displaced Australia skipper Aaron Finch to become the second highest run-scorer in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup so far.

Read More

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 18:56 IST

Eoin Morgan registers 4th fastest ton in WC history

Manchester [UK], Jun 18 (ANI): England ODI skipper Eoin Morgan on Tuesday recorded a fourth fastest century in the history of the World Cup at the Old Trafford.

Read More

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 18:42 IST

England registers highest score in CWC'19

Manchester [UK], Jun 18 (ANI): England registered the highest total in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup as they scored 397 runs against Afghanistan on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 18:40 IST

Eoin Morgan records most number of sixes in a single ODI

Manchester [UK], Jun 18 (ANI): England skipper Eoin Morgan scripted history on Tuesday as he recorded 17 sixes in a match against Afghanistan in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. These sixes mark the most number of sixes scored by a single batsman in an ODI.

Read More

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 17:23 IST

Indian women's football coach announces 30 probables for preparatory camp

New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): National women's senior football team head coach Maymol Rocky on Tuesday announced 30 probables for a preparatory camp, beginning July 1.

Read More

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 17:20 IST

With Bolt inspiring Jamaica, the side is full of confidence: Hugh Menzies

Leeds [UK], June 18 (ANI): Jamaica's women football coach Hugh Menzies on Tuesday said that sprinter Usain Bolt is inspiring the team to showcase good performance. As a result, the side is full of confidence.

Read More
iocl