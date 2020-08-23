Very embarrassing performance from Pakistan against England: Shoaib Akhtar

Lahore [Pakistan], Aug 23 (ANI): Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has criticised the performance of the Azhar Ali-led side in the ongoing third Test of the three-match series against England.

Jos Buttler was involved in a 359-run stand with Zak Crawley in the first innings of the third Test and as a result, England put up a score of 583/8.

Crawley played a knock of 267 runs, while Buttler registered 152 runs.

This partnership between Buttler and Crawley was England's highest fifth-wicket partnership in Test cricket.

James Anderson then scalped three wickets as Pakistan ended the day at 24/3, still trailing England by 559 runs.

"I have seen the attitude of aggressive bowlers, they have the intent of taking wickets, I do not know what is being taught to the current bowlers of Pakistan, there is no method, Naseem Shah keeps on bowling at just one area, there were no slower balls or bouncers. I don't know why there is a lack of aggression, we are not net bowlers, we are playing Test matches," Shoaib Akhtar said on his YouTube channel.

"Our players do not understand that when you do not have the right mindset, you would not succeed. Pakistan looked a very ordinary team, the way we are playing, it is looking like we will face our biggest defeat on foreign soil since 2006. It is a very embarrassing performance from Pakistan, I was very hopeful of our side performing well in the series, Pakistan is looking like a club team, Crawley was set for scoring 300, but fortunately, he was dismissed," he added.

England had won the first Test against Pakistan and as a result, the side is leading 1-0 in the three-match series.

The hosts were 117/5 in the finals innings of the first Test, but Buttler and Chris Woakes stitched together a stand of 139 runs to help England chase down 277 with three wickets to spare.

The second match of the series had ended as a draw after rain played spoilsport on all the days of the Test. (ANI)

