Very important time in Indian cricket, says Sourav Ganguly after filing BCCI President nomination

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): Former India captain Sourav Ganguly on Monday said that "it is a very important time in the Indian cricket administration" after filing nomination for the post of President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) here.

"It is a very important time in the Indian cricket administration because of all that's happened in the last three years. To be in a position where I can make a difference along with the team would be extremely satisfying. Hopefully, in the next few months we can put everything in place and bring back normalcy in Indian cricket," Ganguly told reporters.

Ganguly, however, will be able to serve as BCCI President only until September 2020. He has been holding posts in the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) for the past five years where he currently serves as President. An administrator can only serve six years on the trot.

When asked about the priorities after winning the BCCI elections, Ganguly said: "For me, my biggest focus will be first-class cricket. I have been very vocal on looking after first-class players especially the amount of time they give to cricket because that's your base and strength. I have written many a time in the last three years that enumerations need to increase many folds so that is going to be my first priority."

"As a team, we have a lot of things to do actually to get the administration in order. Administration involves a lot of things, to get the house in order, to get the office in order and most importantly cricket. Cricket on the filed has been brilliant as the team has played exceptionally well in the last couple of months after the World Cup semifinal exit," he added.

The 47-year-old also talked about the conflict of interest which was the burning topic after Rahul's Dravid's appointment as the head of National Cricket Academy (NCA).

"Conflict is another issue which I feel really needs to be looked at it. Look at all the appointments which have happened in various forms -- whether it's National Cricket Academy (NCA), Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), and appointment of batting coach or fielding coach, there has been an issue with everything. So, that issue needs to be sorted and that is another serious issue in Indian cricket," Ganguly said.

Former Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Rajeev Shukla said that these are the best candidates to run BCCI.

"The majority of associations were together barring few and they have supported these candidates. I think in my opinion, these are the best candidates to run the BCCI. Here is Sourav Ganguly, who has got a vast experience of being in CAB, BCCI, and he was the most successful captain of team India so we have selected him as a President. Now, on October 23, the final outcome will be there," Shukla told reporters.

"Jay Shah has contributed a lot in BCCI for nine years, he has been attending the BCCI meetings, and he is building the biggest stadium of the country in Ahmedabad. Arun Singh Dhumal who is most likely to be the BCCI treasurer has also built Dharamshala stadium, has got a vast experience of the state association, and has been attending the BCCI meeting also. All these candidates are the best to run the BCCI. I hope they will get the support of the entire body and they will be leading the BCCI," he added.



The BCCI elections are scheduled to be held on October 23 but with Ganguly being the only candidate to file his nomination for the top post of Indian cricket, he is set to be elected unopposed. Today is the deadline to file nominations for five office bearer's posts up for grabs in the electoral process. (ANI)

