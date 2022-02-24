Very much comfortable batting at three, says Shreyas Iyer

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 24 (ANI): India batter Shreyas Iyer said he is "really comfortable" batting at the number three position as he has grown up batting at that position.

Dasun Shanaka won the toss and decided put hosts to bat first here at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium here on Thursday.

Ahead of toss, Shreyas also said he has become calm and composed but was "flamboyant" during his early playing days.

"Very much comfortable at 3, have grown up batting at that number. You can go in early if a wicket falls, get set and make a big score, really comfortable playing there," said Shreyas Iyer ahead of the toss.



"I was flamboyant when I first started off, but now I have become calm and composed, and grown in temperament," he added.

Speaking about the shortest format, Shreyas said, "You can't think a lot in this format (T20s), you just walk in and try to smash every ball. Leg-spinners tend to bowl above the eye-level, even in nets, I try to go after them, it's something I can't control myself against them right from the first ball."

India have made six changes in the side as Sanju Samson, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal and Deepak Hooda, who is making his T20I debut, are in the Playing XI.

Ruturaj Gaikwad complained of pain in his right wrist, which is affecting his batting. He was unavailable for selection for the first T20I. The BCCI Medical Team is examining him.

Playing XI: India: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal (ANI)

