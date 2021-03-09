Vijay Hazare Trophy: CAB to conduct review meeting on Thursday

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 9 (ANI): Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) President Avishek Dalmiya said that the first review meeting on the performance of the Bengal team will be held on Thursday.

Earlier on March 1, Dalmiya had said that he is "deeply disappointed" with the performance of the Bengal team after the side failed to qualify for the quarter-finals of the Vijay Hazare Trophy while informing that a review meeting will be called to analyse what went wrong.

"The first review meeting on the performance of the Bengal Team would be held on Thursday. The Coach, support staff, and Captain would be called for such a meeting. I would also personally request Sourav Ganguly to attend such meeting, if possible," Dalmiya said in a statement.



"Thereafter, CAB would restructure the support staff of the Bengal Senior and U23 Bengal team. Arun Lal would be part of the scheme of things. First, the support staffs of the above teams would be finalised. The vision 2025 coaching staff and blueprint would be shared thereafter. In the meantime, video analysts have been asked to prepare clippings of the vulnerable moments to help the Vision Coaches to work on such areas during the rectification clinic to be held," he added.

Dalmiya also expressed concerns over the alleged unfair practices happening at local cricket and said that a meeting of the newly formed Age Verification Cell has been convened.

"CAB is deeply concerned about the alleged unfair practices happening at local cricket and would make best endeavours to address the issue. A meeting of the newly formed Age Verification Cell has been convened tomorrow. The agenda of the meeting is scrutinization of the documents submitted / to be submitted for Under 19 probables," he said.

"There would also be discussions on measures to ensure prevention of age fraud and submission of fraudulent documents. It would include discussions on the introduction of domicile certificates and/or additional documents to curb fudging at 1st and 2nd Division Tournaments for the next season. Electoral Officer of CAB Mr. Upadhay has also been called as a special invitee for such a meeting. The recommendations of the cell would be taken up in the Apex Council and also be discussed with the units," Dalmiya added. (ANI)

