Vijay Hazare Trophy: Karnataka, Saurashtra, Assam, Maharashtra to battle for final

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 29 (ANI): The semifinals for the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 are set, with four-time champions Karnataka set to lock horns with Saurashtra while Assam taking on Maharashtra.

Karnataka will be looking qualify for the final and tie with Tamil Nadu as the most successful team in the tournament's history with five titles. Saurashtra will be aiming to cross the last two hurdles to clinching their first-ever title since 2007-08.

They finished as runners-up in 2017-18 edition of the tournament.

Assam has also set its sights on making the final and clinching their first-ever title. Maharashtra are eyeing its first-ever final.

In the first quarterfinal, Abhishek Sharma's 109 went in vain as Vidwath Kaverappa's 4/40 and Ravikumar Samarth's 71 helped Karnataka chase down 236 and defeat Punjab by four wickets.



In the next quarter-final, Ruturaj Gaikwad's superhuman knock of 220* in 159 balls powered Maharashtra to 330/5 against Uttar Pradesh.

UP fell short in its chase as Rajvardhan Hangargekar's 5/53 to bundled them out for 272.

Jammu and Kashmir put up a valiant effort with the bat, with centuries from Shubham Khajuria (120) and Henan Nazir (124) taking them to 350/7 in 50 overs, but a young Riyan Parag smashed an 174 off 116 balls to dent their hopes of a win.

He got ample support from Rishav Das, who hit an unbeaten 114*. The duo stitched a 277-run stand for the third wicket as Assam chased down the total with seven wickets and 23 balls in hand.

For Saurashtra, Harvik Desai (61), Arpit Vasavada (51) and Chirag Jani (52*) were the heroes with the bat, helping them post 293/8 in the quarter final.

Later, tight spells from Chirag Jani (3/53), Dharmendrasinh Jadeja and Parth Bhut (2 wickets each) helped the side restrict Tamil Nadu, the five-time champions, to 249, despite 74 from Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore and 53 from Baba Indrajith. (ANI)

