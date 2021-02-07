Vijay Hazare Trophy to kick off from Feb 20, final on March 14

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 6 (ANI): The Vijay Hazare Trophy will kick off from February 20 and the teams are required to assemble in their host cities a week before the tournament begins.

The sides will then undergo COVID-19 testing procedures and quarantine in accordance with the state regulatory authorities and the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) standard operating procedure (SOP).

The tournament will be held across six venues in Surat, Indore, Bangalore, Jaipur, Kolkata, and Tamil Nadu. Teams have been divided into five Elite groups and one Plate group.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will start the Vijay Hazare Trophy from February 20th 2021.onwards. The teams are required to assemble in their respective host cities on February 13 and will be needed to undergo COVID-19 testing procedures and quarantine in accordance with the state regulatory authorities and the BCCI Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs)," BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said in his letter to the all affiliated units of the body.

The quarter-final will be played on March 8 and 9 respectively, while the semi-final will take place on March 11. The final match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy is scheduled for March 14.

Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Surya Kumar Yadav, and former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar's son, Arjun, are among the 100 players selected by the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) for the probable players' camp for the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021.

After successfully organising the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament, the BCCI is set to host the Vinoo Mankad Trophy -- U19 limited-overs tournament along with Vijay Hazare and senior women's one-dayers.

Last week, BCCI Secretary Shah in his letter to the state associations, accessed by ANI, informed them that the decision was taken with an eye on the COVID-19 pandemic and the feedback of the state bodies.

"The pandemic has tested each and every one of us and there is no life that has remained untouched by it, and while it has been difficult, your support has meant that we have been able to resume both domestic and international cricket in the men's category.

"As you are aware, we have lost a lot of time and consequently, it has been difficult to plan the cricket calendar on account of the precautions that are necessary for the safe conduct of the games.

"However, it was extremely important for us to ensure that women's cricket takes place and I am extremely happy to inform you that we are going to conduct the Senior Women's One-day tournament simultaneously with the Vijay Hazare Trophy and follow it up with Vinoo Mankad Trophy Under 19. This has been decided after having received your feedback on the domestic season 2020-21," he wrote. (ANI)