Vijay Shankar gets engaged with fiancee Vaishali

New Delhi [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Indian all-rounder Vijay Shankar on Thursday announced his engagement with fiancee Vaishali.

Vijay, who plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) shared adorable pictures with the fiancee on Instagram. The couple donned traditional attires for the ceremony.



Sunrisers Hyderabad congratulated the couple on their engagement.



Indian all-rounder Krunal Pandya and spinner Ravichandran Ashwin also showered heartwarming wishes for the couple.

The all-rounder would next be seen in action for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL slated to be played in the UAE.

The tournament will be played from September 19-November 10 and it will run for a total of 53 days. (ANI)

