Vijay Shankar ruled out of CWC'19

Birmingham [UK], July 1 (ANI): India's all-rounder Vijay Shankar, who was dropped from the match against England on Sunday, was on Monday ruled out of the ongoing Cricket World Cup owing to his toe injury.

"Vijay Shankar sustained a non displaced fracture of the left big toe, which will require a minimum of three weeks to heal. The injury rules him out of the ongoing World Cup. The Indian team management has requested the ICC to consider Mayank Agarwal as his replacement," a BCCI source told ANI.

Shankar missed team's clash against England on Sunday and Rishabh Pant, who received a World Cup call after opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan was ruled out, replaced him.

Shankar made a scindtillating World Cup debut against Pakistan on June 16 as he took a wicket off the very first delivery he bowled. The 28-year old ended up picking two wickets in the match and also played an unbeaten knock of 15 runs.

However, in the next two matches played against Afghanistan and West Indies, Shankar failed to leave a mark on the field as he scored just 29 and 14 runs respectively. (ANI)

