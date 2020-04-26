Vijay Shankar terms 63* against Gujarat Lions as one of his memorable innings

New Delhi [India], April 26 (ANI): India all-rounder Vijay Shankar on Sunday termed his 63 runs not out knock against Gujarat Lions as one of his memorable innings.

Chasing 155, Shankar, in the 2017 edition of the IPL, amassed nine fours off 44 balls and remained unbeaten with skipper David Warner 69*. The duo guided the side to a comfortable eight wickets win with 11 balls to spare.



Shankar was doing an Instagram Live session with Australian batsman David Warner on the official handle of the IPL franchise SunRisers Hyderabad.

Shankar also recalled his 95-run knock against Mumbai in the domestic circuit after the injury as his memorable inning.

"Have missed a lot of games through injury, there was a domestic game I played against Mumbai and I scored 95 and the next important innings for me was that I played with you against Gujarat Lions, I got 63 not out, that was my second match for SunRisers Hyderabad," Shankar said.

Shankar last played a match for India in 2019 against West Indies at Manchester. (ANI)

