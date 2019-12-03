Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Dec 3 (ANI): All-rounder Vijay Shankar will be leading Tamil Nadu in the first two matches of the upcoming Ranji Trophy, Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) has confirmed.
The state cricket association has also included opening batter Murali Vijay and off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin for the first two matches of the domestic competition.
Washington Sundar will be joining the team for the second match, and as a result, K Mukunth will be released from the squad.
Tamil Nadu squad for the first two matches: Vijay Shankar (C), B Aparajith (VC), M Vijay, Abhinav Mukund, K Dinesh Karthik, N Jagadeesan, R Ashwin, R Sai Kishore, T Natarajan, K Vignesh, Abhishek Tanwar, M Ashwin, M Siddharth, Shahrukh Khan, K Mukunth
Tamil Nadu will take on Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh in their first two matches of the Ranji Trophy.
Recently, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka played the final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and the latter was able to win the tournament by one run.
Tamil Nadu and Karnataka take on each other from December 9-12. (ANI)
Vijay Shankar to lead Tamil Nadu in first two Ranji Trophy matches
Dec 03, 2019
