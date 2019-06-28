Virat a world-class player, says Kemar Roach

Manchester [UK], June 27 (ANI): Indian skipper Virat Kohli is a world-class player, says West Indies bowler Kemar Roach, whose team lost Thursday's match to Men in Blue by 125 runs in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

"Virat is a class player. The world knows that. It was a slow pitch. I think we bowled really as a group. It was a good task to restrict India to under 270. Virat is a world-class player. It is always tough to play against him," Roach told reporters at the post-match conference.

West Indies had a good start to their World Cup campaign as they thrashed Pakistan by seven wickets. However, the team's performance derailed after the first match as the side failed to spring winning results together.

Roach said it is disappointing to be out of the tournament but said the rest of the matches will allow the team to showcase their skills.

"It's tough to say. I think guys were pretty confident before the World Cup began. We had a good performance against Pakistan, but then we had a couple of close games against New Zealand and Australia. It's tough because everyone wants to get over the line. We are out of the tournament but the rest of the games will allow us to showcase our skills," said Roach.

Roach was the leading wicket-taker for Windies as he scalped three Indian wickets. The bowler said that he was in good rhythm throughout the match and he lauded the bowling attack for restricting India to under 270 runs.

"I thought today I was in a good rhythm. I bowled really well and I was consistent. We as a group really bowled well, restricting India to under 270 was a good job as they are a quality batting lineup," Roach said.

The 30-year-old Roach said that he trusts skipper Jason Holder in all the decisions he makes. Roach even went on to praise Indian side and said every team needs to be on their toes to defeat the Men in Blue.

"I trust Jason as a skipper, he has led us well for a couple of years. The bowling group bowled really well. The best ten teams are here in the World Cup and in the remaining matches, it will be important for us to stay positive. India are very smart and they know what they are doing. Playing against them is an eye-opener, one needs to be on their toes always," Roach said.

After restricting India to 268, Windies batsmen were not able to rise to the occasion as they were bundled out for just 143 runs. Mohammad Shami was the leading wicket-taker for India as he scalped four wickets.

West Indies next takes on Sri Lanka on July 1. (ANI)

