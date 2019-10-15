Virat Kohli (Photo/BCCI Twitter)
Virat Kohli (Photo/BCCI Twitter)

Virat has done great job, says Shane Watson

ANI | Updated: Oct 15, 2019 12:25 IST

Dubai [UAE], Oct 15 (ANI): Former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson lauded India cricketer Virat Kohli on Monday saying that the skipper has done a wonderful job.

India defeated South Africa by 137 runs and an innings in the second Test match on Sunday.

"He has done a great job with the Indian team," ICC quoted Watson as saying.

"He has been playing so well in all formats. Whatever he is doing right now is certainly working and the team is responding to his leadership," he added.

This was India's 11th consecutive series win on home soil, the highest by any team.

"The depth in Indian cricket is incredible. I am sure this team can win away from home as well," said Watson.

India has gained 40 points in the ICC World Test Championship table after the Pune win to reach 200 points. They had won a full 120 points for a 2-0 series win in the West Indies and are in line to double that tally in this series.

India will now face South Africa in the third Test from October 19. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 13:31 IST

I don't go looking for them, records are looking for me: Ronaldo...

Leeds [UK], Oct 15 (ANI): I don't go looking for them; records are looking for me, said Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo after scoring his career's 700th goal.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 13:17 IST

Cricket fraternity pays tributes to 'missile man' Abdul Kalam on...

New Delhi (India), Oct 15 (ANI): The cricket fraternity on Tuesday paid tributes to former President Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam on his 88th birth anniversary.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 13:13 IST

Going to fight for my place in Chelsea, says Olivier Giroud

Leeds [UK], Oct 15 (ANI): Chelsea's Olivier Giroud said that he will fight for his place in the club.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 12:37 IST

CoA submits its eleventh and final status report to SC

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): The Committee of Administrators (CoA) on Tuesday asked the Supreme Court to formally discharge the CoA vide orders dated January 2, 2017, and January 30, 2017, in its final and eleventh status report.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 11:36 IST

BCCI elections final nomination list revealed, nominee scrutiny today

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): The final nomination list for the Board of Cricket for Control in India's (BCCI) elections was revealed on Monday and the nominee scrutiny will take place later today.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 10:53 IST

Indian tennis team writes to AITA, seeking venue change for Davis Cup

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): The Indian tennis team has written to All India Tennis Association (AITA) expressing reluctance to travel to Pakistan for their Davis Cup clash. The national body will now write to the International Tennis Federation (ITF) seeking a change of venue, considering the str

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 10:05 IST

Cricket coaching camp organised for boys and girls from...

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): A cricket coaching camp has been organised for boys and girls under 16 years of age from Commonwealth countries at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 09:41 IST

Kiwi all-rounder Jimmy Neesham mocks ICC's scrapping of boundary...

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham on Tuesday mocked International Cricket Council's (ICC) decision to scrap the boundary countback rule for deciding the winner of a match if the super over ends in a tie.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 09:27 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo registers 700 career goals

Kyiv [Ukraine], Oct 15 (ANI): Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo on Monday (local time) became only the sixth player in the history of football to register 700 career goals.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 09:06 IST

Kiren Rijiju remembers APJ Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Kiren Rijiju, the Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports on Tuesday paid tribute to former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on his 88th birth anniversary.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 08:31 IST

England players suffer racist abuse during Euro 2020 Qualifier

Sofia [Bulgaria], Oct 15 (ANI): England football players were subjected to racial abuse during their Euro 2020 qualifying match against Bulgaria on Monday (local time).

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 08:13 IST

Phil Simmons appointed the head coach of West Indies men's cricket team

St John's [Antigua and Barbuda], Oct 15 (ANI): Cricket West Indies (CWI) has appointed former West Indies player Phil Simmons as the new head coach of the men's team.

Read More
iocl