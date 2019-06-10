Indian captain Virat Kohli gesturing at the Indian fans to cheer for Steve Smith during the match against Australia at The Oval. (Picture Credits: ICC)
Indian captain Virat Kohli gesturing at the Indian fans to cheer for Steve Smith during the match against Australia at The Oval. (Picture Credits: ICC)

Virat Kohli asks Indian fans to cheer instead of jeering Steve Smith

ANI | Updated: Jun 10, 2019 01:23 IST

London [UK], Jun 10 (ANI): Virat Kohli and Steve Smith have been involved in some bitter banter in the past, but the Indian skipper showed his true sportsmanship spirit when he gestured towards a section of the Indian fans to stop booing at the former Australian captain and cheer for him instead.
As India and Australia locked horns at The Oval in London today, Indian batsmen, including Kohli, were smashing the Australian bowlers for runs. In between the overs, Smith was sent to the boundary line. It was at that time that some Indian fans started booing at him and chanted "cheater, cheater".
Kohli, who was batting at that time, took notice of it and was clearly not happy with the fans' gestures. Showing his classy side, the Indian captain turned towards the stand and gestured at the fans to cheer for Smith and not boo at him.
The Indian skipper's act was appreciated by Smith, who came up to him, shook his hand and patted him on the back during the drinks break.
Kohli’s heartfelt gesture won him plenty of plaudits on social media.
Describing the incident later, Kohli told reporters, "What happened, happened long back. He's back, trying to play well for his side. It is not good to see someone down like that...You don't want to see a guy feeling heat every time he goes out to play."
"I just felt for him and I told him sorry on behalf of the crowd because I have seen that happen in a few earlier games as well. In my opinion, that's not acceptable," he added.
Smith and David Warner were banned for a year for their roles in the ball-tampering scandal during a Test match against South Africa last year. The two players had played in this year's IPL tournament and were selected for the World Cup.
"There are many Indian fans here, I didn't want them to set a bad example because he(Steve Smith)didn't do anything to be booed. I felt bad because if I was in a position where something happened and I had apologised, accepted and came back, still I get booed I wouldn't like it either," Kohli said. 
Ever since Smith and Warner arrived in England, the duo received a hostile reception during the warm-up game against England and in Australia's first match against Afghanistan.
Smith was booed by the crowd when he smashed a century during the warm-up match against England. And against West Indies, it was also the same story when fans jeered at the former Australian skipper when he hit a fifty.
India dished out a clinical performance as they defeated Australia by 36 runs in their second match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup at The Oval on Sunday.
After winning the toss and deciding to bat, the Men in Blue posted 352 for 5 off their 50 overs. Shikhar Dhawan top-scored with 117 while Kohli smashed 82.
Defending 352, Indian bowlers did not allow the Australian batsmen to score freely as they bowled tight lines to ensure that the match did not go out of their hand.
India will now face New Zealand on June 13 at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 23:22 IST

CWC'19: Dhawan stars as India defeat Australia by 36 runs

London [UK], Jun 9 (ANI): Shikhar Dhawan starred with the bat, hitting a knock of 117 runs as India defeated Australia by 36 runs in their second match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup at the Oval on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 22:59 IST

India announces U-19 squad for Tri-nation ODI series in England

Surat (Gujrat) [India], June 9 (ANI): All-India Junior Selection Committee on Sunday announced the squad for the upcoming U-19 Tri-nation ODI series to be played against England and Bangladesh.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 22:43 IST

Rafael Nadal defeats Dominic Thiem, wins 12th French Open title

Paris [France], June 9 (ANI): Rafael Nadal defeated world number four Dominic Thiem 6-3,5-7,6-1,6-1 to lift his 12th French Open title on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 21:59 IST

CWC '19: MS Dhoni seen without army insignia on wicket-keeping gloves

New Delhi [India], Jun 9 (ANI): Indian wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni was seen without the army insignia on his wicket-keeping gloves in the ongoing match between India and Australia in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 21:48 IST

Nations League: England beats Switzerland, finishes third

Guimaraes [Portugal], June 9 (ANI): England defeated Switzerland 6-5 in penalties in the third-fourth playoff match of the Nations League on Sunday to finish third in the tournament.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 20:38 IST

ICC rejected Gayle's request to use 'Universe Boss' logo in CWC'19

New Delhi [India], Jun 9 (ANI): After turning down BCCI's request to allow MS Dhoni to sport an army insignia on his wicket-keeping gloves, the ICC has revealed that the cricketing body also denied permission to West Indies opener Chris Gayle to use "Universe Boss" logo.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 19:03 IST

CWC'19: Dhawan, Kohli power India to 352/5

London [UK], Jun 9 (ANI): Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli played knocks of 117 and 82 respectively, allowing India to post a challenging score of 352 runs for the loss of five wickets in the ongoing match between India and Australia in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup at the Oval on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 18:58 IST

Rohit Sharma becomes fastest Indian to score 2000 runs against...

Oval [UK], June 9 (ANI): Rohit Sharma has become the fastest Indian to go past 2000-run mark against Australia in ODIs after he knocked 57 in the ongoing ICC Men's World Cup match between the two sides at the Oval on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 17:24 IST

CWC'19: Key players to watch out in Proteas-Windies clash

New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): South Africa and West Indies will look for a win when they take on each other on June 10 in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, as the two teams are coming off a loss in their previous match.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 16:01 IST

Competition for every place in team makes me helpless as coach:...

New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): After the Indian football team finished third in the King's Cup, coach Igor Stimac on Sunday said that the "competition" for every place in the team makes his position very "helpless."

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 15:02 IST

India win toss, opt to bat first against Australia

London [UK], June 9 (ANI): India will be batting first in their second match of the ongoing World Cup against Australia after they won the toss at The Oval here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 14:23 IST

Injured Neymar likely to return after four weeks

Paris [France], June 9 (ANI): Days after Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) confirmed that Neymar will miss Copa America, his club Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday revealed that the 27-year old striker's injury may take four weeks to recover.

Read More
iocl