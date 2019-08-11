India skipper Virat Kohli
India skipper Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli becomes highest ODI run-getter against West Indies

ANI | Updated: Aug 11, 2019 20:30 IST

Port-of-Spain [Trinidad and Tobago], Aug 11 (ANI): India skipper Virat Kohli on Sunday became the most run-scorer against West Indies in the ODIs here at Queen's Park Oval.
As Kohli scored his 19th run in the second ODI against Windies, he broke the record of Pakistan's Javed Miandad and became the leading run-scorer against West Indies in ODIs.
Miandad has 1,930 runs against Windies from 64 innings whereas Kohli surpassed his record in 34 innings.
He stepped in the field after the early dismissal of opener Shikhar Dhawan in the first over.
The first ODI of the three-match series between India and West Indies was abandoned due to rain on August 8.
Under Kohli's leadership, the team defeated Windies 3-0 in the three-match T20I series.
The 30-year-old Kohli managed to score 106 runs in the T20I series against Windies and he played a crucial 59 run knock in the final T20I.
Kohli has been surrounded by the controversy of late as there were various media reports suggesting the rift between him and vice captain Rohit Sharma.
However, Kohli dismissed these reports at the pre-departure conference ahead of the West Indies series saying, "If I do not like a person or if I am insecure of a person, you will see that on my face or in my behaviour towards that person and that is how simple it is. I have always praised Rohit whenever I have had an opportunity because I believe he is that good. We have had no issues."
"If the team environment is not good, then the kind of game we are playing for the last two-three years, it would have not been possible. I know how important the dressing room atmosphere, the trust factor is to succeed in international cricket. Our journey from number seven to number one and such consistent performance in the ODI cricket, it cannot happen without camaraderie, respect, and understanding," he had said.
India won the toss opt to bat first, and were at the score of 39/1 in eight overs, Rohit Sharma and Kohli are batting at the score of 6 and 28 respectively, at the time of filing this story. (ANI)

