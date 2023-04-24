Virat Kohli completes 100 catches in IPL career, becomes first RCB player to do so

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 24 (ANI): Star India and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) unlocked a new record in fielding on Sunday, becoming the first player from his franchise and the third-player overall to complete 100 catches in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as a fielder.

He accomplished this feat during his side's IPL 2023 match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the home arena of M Chinaswammy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Though Virat was dismissed for a golden duck in the match, he made up a bit for it with his electric presence on the field. He took two catches to dismiss young top-order batters Yashasvi Jaiswal and Devdutt Padikkal, who threatened to take the match away from RCB during a run-chase of 190 runs. These wickets proved to be instrumental in his side's win.

Now, Virat has a total of 101 catches in 228 matches, next to all-rounder Kieron Pollard (103 catches) and batter Suresh Raina (109 catches in 204 matches).

Virat has also displayed some remarkable form with the bat in IPL 2023, having scored 279 runs in seven matches at an average of 46.50. He has scored four half-centuries in the tournament so far, with the best score of 82*. His strike rate is 141.62.



Put to bat first by RR, RCB posted 189/9 in their 20 overs. After losing stand-in skipper Virat Kohli for a golden duck and being reduced to 12/2, Faf du Plessis (62 off 39 balls with eight fours and two sixes) and Glenn Maxwell (77 off 44 balls with six fours and four sixes) put on a 127-run stand for the third wicket.

This stand proved to be instrumental in helping RCB post a competitive total. Trent Boult (2/41) was the pick of the bowlers for RR. Sandeep Sharma also took 2/49 in his four overs. Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin got a wicket each.

In the chase of 190, RR lost their star batter Jos Buttler for a duck. But a 98-run stand for the second wicket between Yashasvi Jaiswal (47 off 37 balls with five fours and two sixes) and Devdutt Padikkal (52 off 34 balls with seven fours and a six) pushed RR back into the match.

Later contributions came from skipper Sanju Samson (22 in 15 balls with two fours and a six) and Dhruv Jurel (34* off 16 balls, with two fours and two sixes), but exceptional death bowling from RCB left them seven runs short of a win.

Harshal Patel (3/32) was the pick of the bowlers for RCB and indeed made an impact as an 'Impact Player'. Mohammed Siraj and David Willey got a wicket each.

Maxwell was given the 'Player of the Match' for his match-winning fifty. (ANI)

