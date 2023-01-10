Virat Kohli equals Sachin Tendulkar's record, smashes 20th ODI ton on home soil

Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 10 (ANI): Star Indian batter Virat Kohli slammed his 45th ODI century and overall his 73rd in international cricket on Tuesday.

The batter accomplished the landmark during India's first ODI against Sri Lanka at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

Virat's 45th ODI ton is his 20th ODI ton on home soil. He has equalled the world record of legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar of slamming the most tons in his home country. Both batters have 20 hundreds each in home conditions. Virat took only 99 to accomplish this while Sachin did so in 160 innings.

Other than these two, Hashim Amla of South Africa (14 tons in SA in 69 innings) and Ricky Ponting (14 tons in Australia in 151 innings) also are in the list for most ODI tons in home conditions.

In the second ball of the 47th over bowled by pacer Kasun Rajitha, Kohli took a single to bring up yet another hundred, his back-to-back hundred in ODIs. He had scored a ton against Bangladesh last month during the third ODI.

Kohli's latest century came off 80 balls and comprised 10 boundaries and a six. His knock came at a strike rate of 125.00.

Virat was dismissed by Rajitha for 113, which came of 87 balls.

Virat also surpassed Sachin's record of most ODI hundreds against Sri Lanka by an Indian batter. He has nine centuries against Sri Lanka, as compared to eight by Sachin against the island nation. Virat also has nine ODI tons against West Indies and eight against Australia.

Among the active players, Virat continues being the 'Century King', with a total of 73 tons. Other players that follow him are David Warner (Australia) - 45 Joe Root (England) - 44 Steve Smith (Australia) 42 Rohit Sharma 41 (India).

Virat was the highest scorer in the Indian innings with the team batting after Sri Lanka opted to ball first after winning the toss.

India finished at mammoth 373/7 in 50 overs, with Mohammed Shami (4*) and Mohammed Siraj (5*) unbeaten.

Skipper Rohit Sharma started the year with a cracking 83 of 67 balls with the innings studded with nine fours and three sixes. Opener Shubman Gill (70 of 60 balls), Shreyas Iyer (28 of 24 balls) and KL Rahul (39 of 29 balls) also contributed some useful scores.

Rajitha finished with figures of 3/88 in ten overs. Madushanka, Chamika Karunaratne, skipper Dasun Shanaka and Dhananjay de Silva took a wicket each.

The second ODI will take place on January 12 in Eden Gardens, Kolkata while the second will take place in Greenfield International Stadium at Thiruvananthapuram. (ANI)