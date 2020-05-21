Virat Kohli extends prayers to those affected by Cyclone Amphan

New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday extended prayers to those affected by Cyclone Amphan in Odisha and West Bengal.

"My thoughts and prayers go out to everyone affected by #CycloneAmphan in Odisha and West Bengal. May God protect everyone out there and hope things get better soon. Folded hands#PrayForWestBengal," Kohli tweeted.

Cyclone Amphan made landfall in coastal regions of Odisha and West Bengal on May 20. Balasore district received heavy rainfall and strong winds due to the cyclone yesterday.

Amphan has now moved north-northeastwards with a speed of 27 kilometres per hour during the past six hours, and further weakened into a "cyclonic storm" and lay centred on Thursday over Bangladesh, the India Meteorological Department said in its bulletin.

Streets in Kolkata were waterlogged, trees uprooted and houses damaged due to strong winds and heavy rain as Amphan crossed West Bengal-Bangladesh coast between Digha and Hatiya Islands, Bangladesh across Sunderbans between 3.30 and 5.30 pm on Wednesday.

More than 5 lakh people have been evacuated in West Bengal and 1,58,640 people in Odisha in view of Cyclone Amhpan, said SN Pradhan, chief of National Disaster Response Force. (ANI)

