Virat Kohli fails again, dismissed for 14 runs in 2nd Test against NZ

Christchurch [New Zealand], Mar 1 (ANI): Indian captain Virat Kohli on Sunday had put out another dismal performance on the second day of the Christchurch Test against New Zealand.

He was sent back to the pavilion by Colin de Grandhomme as the skipper was plumbed in front of the stumps before scoring just 14 runs. The right-handed batsman on Saturday scored only three runs in the first innings of the ongoing second Test.

In the Test series, Kohli has managed to score just 38 runs averaging at 9.50. In the first Test against New Zealand, Kohli scored just 21 runs.

On the tour to New Zealand so far, the Indian skipper went past the fifty run mark just once.

In the ODI series, Kohli registered just 75 runs while in the T20I leg, the skipper scored 105 runs from four matches.

On the India tour of New Zealand, Kohli has scored just 204 runs in his ten innings. (ANI)

