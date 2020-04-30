Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir wish Rohit Sharma on his 33rd birthday

New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI): Indian skipper Virat Kohli and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir on Thursday extended wishes to Rohit Sharma, who turned 33.

Kohli took to Twitter and wrote: "Happy B'day Rohit @ImRo45. God bless you with good health and happiness and many more elegant innings. Stay safe stay healthy."

On the other hand, Gambhir termed Sharma "the best white-ball cricketer in the world" while wishing the right-handed batsman.

"Happy Birthday to the best white ball cricketer in the world @ImRo45! Have a great year ahead!!" Gambhir tweeted.

Rohit is the only player in the world to have three double tons to his name in ODI cricket. He also holds the record for the highest individual score in the 50-over format for his knock of 264 runs against Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens.

The limited-overs vice-captain has so far scored 14,029 runs across all formats. (ANI)

