Virat Kohli goes for a relaxing "drive" ahead of high-octane clash with Pakistan

Dubai [UAE], August 26 (ANI): Former Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli, on Friday, took some time off from practice and went for "a drive" to get some "normalcy," two days before high-octane clash with Pakistan in the Asia Cup.

Virat took to his Instagram handle and shared a Story in which he is seen clicking a selfie as he sat inside a car, looking relaxed in his plain white T-shirt paired with black shades. He captioned it, " A drive and some normalcy! Yes please."

India are going to face arch-rivals Pakistan after a gap of nine months and this has sent the whole media world into a frenzy along with cricket lovers. The much-awaited clash will take place on August 28 in Dubai.





Kohli has seen a dip in the form and his last international century came in the year 2019, in the historic day-night test match against Bangladesh, where he played an innings of 136 runs.

The slump in his form has also resulted in him moving out of the top ten in ICC Test and T-20 men's batsman rankings. He is placed fifth on the ICC men's ODI ranking.

The 33-year-old recently spoke about his mental approach and how he has been preparing for the Asia Cup 2022.

"What happened in England was a pattern, so something that I could work on and something that I had to kind of overcome. Right now, as you rightly mentioned, there is nothing that you can point out saying that the problem is happening here. So, that for me, it is an easier thing to process because I know that I'm batting well and at times, when I start feeling that rhythm back, then I know that I'm batting well," Virat said on Star Sports show 'Game Plan.'

All eyes will be set on King Kohli to give good performances during the Asia Cup which is being held in T20I format from August 27 to September 11. (ANI)

