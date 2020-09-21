Virat Kohli honours COVID-19 heroes in unique fashion

Dubai [UAE], September 21 (ANI): Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli on Monday changed his social media name to "Simranjeet Singh" to honour the COVID-19 heroes who have been at the frontlines fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Simranjeet Singh is one such COVID hero, who hails from Chandigarh and has a hearing impairment, but that did not stop him from serving his community and supporting the helpless to overcome the struggles of this pandemic by providing the needy with bare necessities and food to survive.

To honour the COVID-19 heroes, Royal Challenge Sports Drink in association with RCB has also come together to support the real heroes of the nation, who have been putting up a brave fight every day to battle it out against this pandemic.



By identifying stories of such heroes across the country, the campaign aims to bring out individual stories that have gone above and beyond their call of duty to provide relief to those in need.

Expressing his views on the campaign Amarpreet Anand, EVP and Portfolio Head (Diageo India) and Board of Director (RCB) said: "These unprecedented times have seen warriors and heroes emerge across the country who have been doing their bit and spreading a glimpse of hope as we fight the war against COVID 19. As an effort to recognise their deeds and honour them, Royal Challenge Sports Drink will salute these heroes during the T20 season."

This particular campaign goes live with a TVC in which Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, and Yuzwendra Chahal tell the stories of these COVID heroes making their contribution during such unprecedented times.

Earlier, RCB had announced that they would be paying tribute to the 'COVID-19 heroes', in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), who have been fighting on the frontline of this raging pandemic.

Currently, the RCB-led franchise is playing its first match in the tournament against SunRisers Hyderabad. (ANI)

