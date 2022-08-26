Virat Kohli interacts with injured Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi ahead of Asia Cup clash

Dubai [UAE], August 26 (ANI): Ahead of the greatest rivalry clash between India and Pakistan, a brief interaction between former India captain Virat Kohli and injured Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi went viral on the media platforms.

Team India will start its Asia Cup campaign with a high-voltage clash against Pakistan, which will take place on August 28.

The match between the two neighbour countries is always a highly emotional affair and the pressure of this tends to get to the players as well as fans.

A recent video of the star India batter exchanging greetings with the Pakistan, pacer went viral, leaving the fans from both countries in awe.

In the video shared by Pakistan Cricket Board, Afridi could be heard saying: "Aapke liye Duaen kar rahe hai ki waapis form mein aaye (We are praying for your comeback. Want to see you in form again)."



A touched Kohli responded by saying. "Take care, get well soon."

Earlier on Saturday, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced that star pacer Shaheen Afridi has been ruled out of the upcoming Asia Cup 2022 due to a knee injury.

He will also stay out of action during the home series against England as well, which will start from September 20 onwards, but will return to action during the New Zealand Tri-Series in October, which will be followed by the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Australia 2022.

Shaheen had suffered a right knee ligament injury while fielding during the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle.

On the other hand, Kohli will make his return to cricket after a short break, which saw him miss the tour of the West Indies during the Asia Cup 2022. His first match on comeback will be against arch-rivals Pakistan on August 28.

Fans will hope that Kohli regains his form during the tournament and hopefully hits his much-anticipated 71st international ton soon and raises his bat and helmet while roaring his lungs out to the delight of his fans. (ANI)

