Virat Kohli is most important man in Indian cricket: Sourav Ganguly

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): After becoming the 39th President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday said India skipper Virat Kohli is the most important man in the team and he will be supported by the board in every possible way.



"I will speak to him (Virat Kohli) tomorrow. He is the captain of India, he is the most important man in Indian cricket as captain of India, I look at it in that way. So, I will have a word with him and will support him in every possible way," Ganguly said at a press conference here.



"He wants to make this team the best in the world. It's been a great team, to be honest, the way they have played cricket in the last three-four years, they have been a fantastic side," he added.



"Yes, they have not won the World Cup but you don't win World Cups every time. So hopefully, we support him in whatever he wants and will make sure Indian cricket go ahead smoothly," Ganguly said.



After winning the Ranchi Test by innings and 202 runs against South Africa and clinching the series 3-0, Kohli said there should be only five Test venues in the country.



"In terms of the Test venues, we have a lot of states (venues). So, we have to sit with him and what he wants in that way and take it forward from there," Ganguly said.



Talking about his priorities after taking charge as BCCI President Ganguly said the focus will be on first-class players and the domestic cricket structure.



"That structure has to be at its best. Both structure-wise and financially and that will happen. That will be the first thing done by the apex council, make sure that the first-class players are looked after," Ganguly said.



He also talked about the changes in Ranji Trophy before the commencement of the next season.



"That will be the first thing we will do and we will get it done before the actual Ranji Trophy season starts. So, we will make sure that the best tournament in the country is competitive and it remains important to everyone. Because that is where you get Kohlis, MS Dhonis, Ajinkya Rahanes, and Rohit Sharmas of the Indian cricket," he added.



Ganguly will be the president of the BCCI till September 2020. (ANI)

