Virat Kohli meets special fan after emphatic win over Bangladesh

ANI | Updated: Nov 16, 2019 21:27 IST

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Nov 16 (ANI): India skipper Virat Kohli after winning the first Test match against Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs, met with a specially-abled girl Pooja Sharma at Holkar Cricket Stadium here on Saturday.
Kohli signed a hat for Pooja and even clicked pictures with her. Pooja is a big fan of Kohli and wants to support India by cheering them in every game.
The 24-year-old is suffering from a unique disease in which her bones break easily and then heal by themselves in one or two days. The Indore resident has studied till intermediate. Due to her physical condition, she now stays at home after completing a basic level computer course.
With the win, India registered their 10th victory by an innings under the leadership of Kohli, who went past MS Dhoni to become the Indian captain with most innings under his name. Previously, former India captain Dhoni had led the country to nine victories by an innings.
It was the sixth consecutive victory for the team in the longest format of the game. India have consolidated their first position on the ICC World Test Championship points table, as they now have 300 points.
India will now play against Bangladesh in the second Test which will be a day/night match played with a pink ball at Eden Gardens in Kolkata from November 22-26. (ANI)

