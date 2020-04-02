Virat Kohli praises India's response to tackle coronavirus crisis

New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): Virat Kohli on Thursday said that India's response to tackling the coronavirus spread has been 'quite good' and apart from a few people, everybody is following the government's guidelines.

Kohli joined England batsman Kevin Pietersen in an Instagram Live video session where both the cricketers commented on the prevailing situation.

"Our response has been quite good apart from a few people who did not respect the guidelines which were laid down. If you are looking to address a larger issue, there should be unity and unfortunately, this has not been the case with everyone," Kohli said in the video.

On March 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The skipper of the Indian cricket team said that 80 percent of the population is adhering to the guidelines put in place by the government but still, those 20 percent can be a 'huge, huge issue' going forward.

"Eighty percent of the people have taken it on the board but those 20 percent can be a huge, huge issue going forward as the spike is immense," he said.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India climbed to 1965 on Thursday after 131 people confirmed positive in the past 12 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

At present, there are 1764 COVID-19 active cases in the country and 50 people have died due to the lethal infection. (ANI)

