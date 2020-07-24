Virat Kohli recalls 2014 England tour, terms it 'milestone' in his Test career

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): Despite having a disastrous run during England tour in 2014, Indian skipper Virat Kohli believes that the Test series will always be "milestone" in his career as the tour stimulated him to work on his shortcomings.

Kohli had a horrendous England tour as he only scored 134 runs in five Tests at an average of 13.40. The right-handed batsman also registered two ducks during the series including a golden duck at Lords'.

Kohli narrated the incident during his appearance in the Latest Episode of the 'Open nets with Mayank.'

"2014 will be a milestone in my career. A lot of people take good tours as a milestone. That tour of 2014 will always be a milestone in my career. From where I thought things might go bad for me very soon because the next big tour was Australia. I had to sit down and change the way I thought and approached the game," said Indian skipper during the candid chat with Indian opening batsman Mayank Agarwal.

"If that tour hadn't happened, I would have continued probably the same way I was. I wouldn't have improved. That tour really made me think about how I wanted to approach my career," Kohli added.

The 31-year-old cricketer said he sought advice from Sachin Tendulkar after the England series.

"I had a few sessions with Sachin paaji in Mumbai and I told him that I am working on my hip position. He made me realise the importance of big stride, a forward press against fast bowlers," Kohli explained during the chat.

"The moment I started doing that with my hip alignment, things started happening pretty nicely for me and then I became more confident following that pattern," he added.

Since 2014, Kohli has smashed 5,714 runs in Test cricket, averaging 52.90 in 108 innings.

Kohli and Mayank would soon be seen in action for Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab respectively in the Indian Premier League (IPL) starting from September 19. (ANI)

