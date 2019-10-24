Virat Kohli rested, Sanju Samson included in T20I squad for Bangladesh series

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 24 (ANI): Skipper Virat Kohli has been rested while wicket-keeper batsman Sanju Samson has been included in the T20I squad for the three-match series against Bangladesh, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Thursday.

Rohit Sharma will lead the team and Yuzvendra Chahal has been recalled into the team. Kuldeep Yadav did not find a place in the final 15-member squad.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya who was a part of the squad for the series against South Africa, has not been included in the team as he underwent lower-back surgery in London last month.

Pacer Shardul Thakur has also been included in the T20I squad while Navdeep Saini has been included as chief selector MSK Prasad announced that he is unfit.

India's squad for T20I series against Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma(Capt), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant(wk), Washington Sundar, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Shivam Dube, Shardul Thakur.

In terms of Tests, India has opted to go for an unchanged squad from the series against South Africa. Spinner Shahbaz Nadeem who was outstanding in the final Test against the Proteas has not managed to find a place in the team.

Nadeem had come in as a replacement for Kuldeep Yadav in the final match of the series against South Africa.

India's squad for Test series against Bangladesh: Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Saha (wk), R Jadeja, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant

India is slated to play three T20Is and two Tests against Bangladesh. The first T20I will be played on November 3 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. (ANI)