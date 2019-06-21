Virat Kohli shares absolute joy, spends time with kids

New Delhi [India], Jun 20 (ANI): Virat Kohli on Thursday shared absolute joy as the India skipper spent some time with kids on the sidelines of the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

In a Tweet, Kohli said there is honesty and commitment in whatever kids do. He also added that the biggest learning is to "never forget the joy of playing" cricket.

"Spending time with kids is an absolute joy and an opportunity to contribute to their journey in some way. Such honesty and commitment in whatever kids do. So much to learn as well and the biggest learning is to never forget the joy of playing this great game," Kohli tweeted.



Kohli-led India currently sit at the fourth position in the World Cup standings with seven points. The Men in Blue have won three games so far and shared points with New Zealand as the fixture was abandoned due to rain.

India will next take on Afghanistan on June 22 at the Rose Bowl in Southampton. (ANI)

