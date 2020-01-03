Virat Kohli shares decade comparison pictures

New Delhi [India], Jan 3 (ANI): In the new decade netizens have been sharing before and after pictures. India skipper Virat Kohl joined them on Friday and posted his decade comparison pictures.

In the first picture, Kohli can be seen posing with flip flops in his hands. In the end of the decade photo, Kohli holds up a pair of shoes.

"Started from them flip flops, now we here!@pumacricket," Kohli captioned the post.



The 31-year-old batsman has ended the decade with 5,775 more international runs and 22 more international hundreds than anyone else.

He is the only active batsman to average above fifty in all the three formats.

He is the most successful Test captain for India and also the first to win seven successive Test matches.

India recently won the ODI series against West Indies 2-1 and Kohli will next feature in the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka.

The first match of the series will be played at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on January 5. (ANI)

