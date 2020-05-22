Virat Kohli shares picture with 'good man' Kane Williamson

New Delhi [India], May 22 (ANI): Indian skipper Virat Kohli never shies away from lauding the New Zealand team and has on numerous occasions praised the Kiwis for their affable nature.

Kohli on Friday took to Twitter and shared a picture with New Zealand counterpart Kane Williamson, captioning it: "Love our chats. Good man."

Earlier in February, Kohli had said that New Zealand always plays the game in the right spirit and if India were to share the number one spot with anyone, then it would definitely be the Kiwis.

"If we had to share the number one spot with any other team, it would be New Zealand. We have had a tremendous time here, the hospitality has been amazing. We feel very welcomed here. We lost the ODI series, but now we have real cricket to look forward to that is the Test cricket," Kohli had said.

New Zealand had defeated India in the 2019 World Cup semi-finals, knocking out the Kohli-led side from the premier tournament. When the Indian team toured New Zealand for a multi-format series in January, Kohli was asked at a press conference if he would take revenge for the World Cup ousting.

Replying to the question, the 31-year-old said that New Zealand players were so nice that 'you cannot get into that zone'.

"Not really. Even if you think about revenge, these guys are so nice that you cannot get into that zone. Honestly, we get along really well with these guys and it is all about being competitive on the field," he had said. (ANI)

