Indian skipper Virat Kohli with his wife Anushka Sharma (Photo/Virat Kohli Instagram)
Indian skipper Virat Kohli with his wife Anushka Sharma (Photo/Virat Kohli Instagram)

Virat Kohli shares sun-kissed picture with Anushka Sharma

ANI | Updated: Aug 22, 2019 00:00 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Indian skipper Virat Kohli took time off from his busy schedule to spend time with wife and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma on a beach in Antigua, West Indies.
Kohli posted on his Instagram account, a sun-kissed picture of himself and wife Anushka Sharma relaxing on the beach ahead of India's first Test against West Indies.Dressed in a floral shirt and shorts, Kohli is seen sitting on the beach with Anushka. He captioned the Instagram post with heart emojis.
Anushka had also recently posted a sizzling hot beach picture of herself on Instagram.
India white-washed Windies in the T20I and ODI series recently and is set to face them in the first Test game of their World Test Championship from August 22. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 23:52 IST

BWF World Championships: PV Sindhu defeats Pai Yu Po in straight-games

Basel [Switzerland], Aug 21 (ANI): Olympic silver-medallist PV Sindhu defeated Chinese Taipei's Pai Yu Po 21-14, 21-15 in the Badminton World Championships on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 23:29 IST

Mike Hesson rejects speculation of applying for Pakistan's head coach

New Delhi [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Former New Zealand coach Mike Hesson on Wednesday denied the speculation that he has applied for the post of Pakistan's cricket team head coach.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 22:18 IST

Indian women's hockey team win Olympic Test Event, beat Japan 2-1

Tokyo [Japan], Aug 21 (ANI): The Indian Women's Hockey team won the Olympic Test Event by registering a 2-1 win against Japan in the final at Oi Hockey Stadium here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 21:22 IST

Haryana Police inspector bags gold in World Police Games

Chandigarh [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Haryana Police Inspector Nirmala has bagged a gold medal in wrestling at the World Police and Fire Games 2019, which were held in Chengdu, China.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 21:10 IST

Athletes from Jammu and Kashmir will now get better facilities,...

New Delhi [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Six-time world champion boxer and Rajya Sabha MP Mary Kom on Wednesday supported Union government's decision to abrogate Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and said the athletes from the new Union Territories will get better facilities to showc

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 19:57 IST

Pant needs to work on shot-selection: Virender Sehwag

New Delhi [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag on Wednesday said left-handed batsman Rishabh Pant needs to work on his shot selection to perform well in the limited-overs format.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 19:34 IST

Kiren Rijiju, Bhaichung Bhutia flag-off 'Op-Blue Freedom' dive

New Delhi [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Kiren Rijiju and former Indian footballer Bhaichung Bhutia on Wednesday made the flag-off dive for Delhi-NCT leg for the Op-Blue Freedom at SPM Swimming Pool Complex here.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 18:29 IST

Lilima Minz completes 150 international caps, Hockey India...

New Delhi [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Hockey India (HI) on Wednesday congratulated Women's hockey team's Lilima Minz, who completed 150 international caps for the country.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 18:29 IST

PCB announces World Test Championship, T20I schedule against England

Lahore [Pakistan], Aug 21 (ANI): Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday announced the schedule of men's team's tour of England next year. The team will take on England in three Tests and as many T20Is.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 18:08 IST

I gave my maximum whenever got opportunity at Barcelona, says Malcom

Leeds [UK], Aug 21 (ANI): Zenit forward Malcom said that he gave his maximum at his previous club Barcelona whenever he was called to play.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 18:07 IST

ICC appoints match officials, confirms teams squad for Women's...

Dubai [UAE], Aug 21 (ANI): International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday announced the appointment of umpires and match referees for the group stage matches of the Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019, and also confirmed the eight participating squads.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 17:57 IST

ECB announces England's 2020 international schedule

London [UK], Aug 21 (ANI): England Cricket Board on Wednesday announced 2020 international schedule for the men's team who will play six matches of each format with four different international teams.

Read More
iocl