Virat Kohli shares 'surreal experience' before leaving for Windies series

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): India captain Virat Kohli on Wednesday shared "surreal experience" he witnessed before embarking on the Men In Blue's tour to the Caribbean for a multi-format series, beginning August 3.

Kohli took to Instagram to post a video of the crowd that turned out for an event in Mumbai to see the Indian skipper.

"Just before I left for the WI series, I had a surreal experience at the #Philips event in Mumbai. Thank you everyone for all the love and support, it was truly amazing," Kohli captioned the video.



India will play three T20Is and as many ODIs, and two Tests, which are part of World Test Championship, against West Indies from August 3 to September 3.

Out of all three formats, Kohli said he is excited about the T20I series as the team have young players in the squad for the format.

"I am particularly excited about the first three T20Is because a new lot of players are coming in, some players have done really well in the format and shown great composure under pressure in tournaments like IPL and domestically as well," Kohli said during the pre-departure press conference.

Following are India's squads:

T20Is: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini

ODIs: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kedar Jadhav, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Navdeep Saini

Tests: Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane (vc), Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant (wk) Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav. (ANI)

