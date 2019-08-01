India captain Virat Kohli
India captain Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli shares 'surreal experience' before leaving for Windies series

ANI | Updated: Jul 31, 2019 23:14 IST

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): India captain Virat Kohli on Wednesday shared "surreal experience" he witnessed before embarking on the Men In Blue's tour to the Caribbean for a multi-format series, beginning August 3.
Kohli took to Instagram to post a video of the crowd that turned out for an event in Mumbai to see the Indian skipper.
"Just before I left for the WI series, I had a surreal experience at the #Philips event in Mumbai. Thank you everyone for all the love and support, it was truly amazing," Kohli captioned the video.

India will play three T20Is and as many ODIs, and two Tests, which are part of World Test Championship, against West Indies from August 3 to September 3.
Out of all three formats, Kohli said he is excited about the T20I series as the team have young players in the squad for the format.
"I am particularly excited about the first three T20Is because a new lot of players are coming in, some players have done really well in the format and shown great composure under pressure in tournaments like IPL and domestically as well," Kohli said during the pre-departure press conference.
Following are India's squads:
T20Is: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini
ODIs: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kedar Jadhav, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Navdeep Saini
Tests: Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane (vc), Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant (wk) Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 23:12 IST

Tim Murtagh officially on Lord's Honours Board

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Ireland right-arm fast bowler Tim Murtagh's name has been officially immortalised on the Lord's Honours Board.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 22:59 IST

I Walk Out For my Country, Not Just Team: Rohit Sharma ahead of...

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): India opening batsman Rohit Sharma believes when he walks out on the field he not only represents his team but also his country.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 21:23 IST

India should participate in CWG 2022 only if shooting is...

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Indian boxer Simranjit Kaur on Wednesday said the country should participate in the Common Wealth Games (CWG) 2022 only if shooting is part of the event in the UK.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 21:13 IST

India's proposed CWG 2022 boycott: Other athletes will suffer,...

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Wrestler Sushil Kumar on Wednesday opined that sportspersons will suffer if India boycotts Commonwealth Games (CWG).

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 19:33 IST

Playing Muralitharan on debut was unforgettable experience, says...

London [UK], July 31 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Venugopal Rao after retiring from all forms of cricket on Wednesday said that playing with Sri Lanka's legendary spinner Muttiah Muralitharan on debut was an unforgettable experience.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 18:53 IST

Anderson in, Archer out from England's first Ashes Test squad

London [UK], July 31 (ANI): James Anderson found a spot while Jofra Archer failed to make a cut in England's first Ashes Test squad, skipper Joe Root confirmed on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 18:51 IST

BWF Rankings: Nehwal, Sindhu remain unmoved

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], July 31 (ANI): In the recent Badminton World Federation (BWF) rankings released on Wednesday, Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu retained their fifth and sixth spot respectively.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 18:26 IST

Ravichandran Ashwin recalls fond memory of having first cup of...

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): India bowling all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin on Wednesday recalled a fond memory of having his first cup of coffee at CCD after the company's founder-owner VG Siddhartha's body was found on the banks of Netravati river near Hoige Bazaar in Mangaluru.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 18:20 IST

Thailand Open: Saina, Kashyap, Pranoy, and Srikanth proceed to next round

Bangkok [Thailand], July 31 (ANI): Indian shuttlers dominated in the first round of the Thailand Open on Wednesday as Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap, HS Pranoy, and Kidambi Srikanth proceeded to the second round of the tournament after winning their respective matches.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 17:24 IST

Viktor Axelsen withdraws from badminton world championships

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], July 31 (ANI): Denmark's badminton player, World number five, Viktor Axelsen on Wednesday pulled out of the BWF World Championships 2019 due to a back injury.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 17:14 IST

Mumbai Indians swap Mayank Markande with Delhi Capitals'...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 31 (ANI): Defending Indian Premier League (IPL) champion Mumbai Indians (MI) on Wednesday completed a swap deal with Delhi Capitals and replaced spinner Mayank Markande with Sherfane Rutherford.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 16:36 IST

Ashes: Stuart Broad asks Jofra Archer to be patient

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): England pacer Stuart Broad on Wednesday urged teammate and fast bowler Jofra Archer to be patient ahead of the forthcoming Ashes, starting August 1.

Read More
iocl