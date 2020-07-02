Virat Kohli shares video of doing different style push-ups

New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI): India skipper Virat Kohli, who is regarded as the fittest cricketer of his generation, on Thursday shared his workout video doing innovative push-ups at his residence.

Kohli shared a 20-second long video on Twitter and captioned the post, "Hey H @hardikpandya7 loved your fly push ups. Here's adding a little clap to it."



The 31-year-old was seen doing flying clap push-ups inspired by all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who posted a video of him doing flying push-ups on Instagram.

India have not played any international cricket since March, their last series against South Africa was called-off due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.



In normalcy, Kohli would be leading the RCB in the Indian Premier League 2020 but the tournament has been postponed indefinitely due to coronavirus.

The comparisons between Kohli and former batsman Sachin Tendulkar have also kept on growing and many have picked the current Indian skipper to break the records set by Tendulkar.

Tendulkar managed to call time on his career after registering 100 international centuries, while Kohli currently has 70 centuries across all formats. Currently, Kohli is ranked at the top spot in the ICC ODI rankings while he is in the second place in Tests rankings. (ANI)

