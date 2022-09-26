Virat Kohli surpasses Rahul Dravid, becomes India's second highest run-scorer in international cricket

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 26 (ANI): Virat Kohli on Sunday surpassed Rahul Dravid to become the second highest run-scorer for India in international cricket.

The star batter accomplished this feat in the third T20I against Australia in Hyderabad.

In the match, the 'Chase Master' Kohli was in full flow, switching from attacker to anchor, from anchor to attacker at will. He struck 63 runs in 48 balls, consisting of three fours and four sixes. His strike rate was also pretty solid at 131.25.

Now, Kohli has a total of 24,078 runs in 471 matches across 525 innings at an average of 53.62. His best individual score in cricket is 254*. 71 centuries have come from his bat along with 125 half-centuries.

He has surpassed Indian great Rahul Dravid, who has scored 24,064 international runs for the Indian cricket team. Though Dravid's international cricket run tally stands at 24,208, the rest of his 144 runs have been scored as a part of teams like Asia XI, ICC World XI.

The leading run scorer for Team India in international cricket is none other than Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar. In 664 matches across 782 innings, Tendulkar has scored 34,357 runs at an average of 48.52. 100 centuries and 164 half-centuries have come from his bat, with the best score of 248*.

These batters are followed by former skipper Sourav Ganguly (18,433), MS Dhoni (17,092) and Virender Sehwag (16,892).



Coming to the third T20I against Australia, visitors Aussies posted 186/7 in their 20 overs. Cameron Green (52 off 21 balls) helped them get to an explosive start.

But following that, spinners Yuzvendra Chahal (1/22) and Axar Patel (3/33) helped the Men in Blue make a comeback, restricting Aussies' run flow and leaving them struggling at 117/6 in 13.5 overs.

Then a 68-run stand between Tim David (54) and Daniel Sams (28*) helped the visitors reach 186/7 in their 20 overs. Axar was India's star with the ball and continued his good run in the series. Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Harshal Patel also got one wicket each.

Chasing 187, Team India lost openers KL Rahul (1) and skipper Rohit Sharma (17) quickly, leaving them struggling at 2/30. Then Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav stitched a quickfire 104-run stand in 62 balls, with Yadav smashing Aussies all over the park and Virat anchoring the innings after scoring some quick runs in his first 20 balls.

Yadav's dismissal for 69 off 36 to Josh Hazlewood broke the stand. Following that, Virat brought up his half-century and looked to finish off the game, but was caught by skipper Aaron Finch on a Sams delivery for a well-made 63 off 48. Hardik Pandya (25* off 16 balls) finished the game for India with a four, with one ball to spare. Team India finished their innings at 187/4, winning the game by six wickets.

Sams (2/33) bowled well for Aussies. Hazlewood and Pat Cummins also took a wicket each.

Suryakumar Yadav was adjudged as 'Man of the Match' for his fifty. (ANI)

