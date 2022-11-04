Virat Kohli's T20 World Cup statistics are super freakish: Shane Watson

Melbourne [Australia], November 3 (ANI): India's star batter Virat Kohli's majestic form has left everyone in awe, former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson has called the "Chasemaster's" statistics in the T20 World Cup "super freakish".

Virat has scored 220 runs in the tournament in four innings at an average of 220.00. Three fifties have come out of his bat, including a top-class 82* against Pakistan. He is the leading run-scorer in the tournament so far.

"He is a freak and those statistics are super freakish. It's incredible that you can bat in such a high-risk format and score consistently. It's ridiculous," Shane Watson said on Star Sports.



"Over 1,000 runs in T20 World Cups at an average of over 80, I am not able to get my head around this. T20 cricket is a high-risk game, high-risk batting and to think that he can do it at the biggest tournament, averaging so much and winning so many games for his country," he added.

Kohli carried his rich vein of form forward in the match too. He became the highest run-scorer in the history of the T20 World Cups when he took his 16th run in this innings and also went on to play yet another magnificent knock of an unbeaten 64 from 44 deliveries, his third fifty of this tournament.

With this, Virat's record in T20 World Cup is - 1,065 runs in 23 innings across 25 matches at an average of 88.75. 13 half-centuries have come off his bat, with the best score of 89*. His strike rate in the tournament is 132.46.

He has surpassed Sri Lankan great Mahela Jayawardene, who scored 1,016 runs in 31 matches at an average of 39.07. One century and six half-centuries have come off his bat in this tournament, with a best of 100.

With three wins in their hands out of four matches, India are the Group 2 table toppers with six points. (ANI)

