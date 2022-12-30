Virat, Sachin wish Rishabh Pant speedy recovery

New Delhi [India], December 30 (ANI): Former India skipper Virat Kohli, legendry cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and many other from the cricket fraternity on Friday wished India batter Rishabh Pant a speedy recovery after he met with a serious accident while returning from Delhi to Roorkee as his car collided with the divider on the Narsan border of Roorkee near Hammadpur Jhal.

Cricketers are also praying for speedy recovery of wicket-keeper batter.

"Wishing you a very speedy recovery @RishabhPant17. My prayers are with you," tweeted Sachin Tendulkar.

"Get well soon @RishabhPant17. Praying for your recovery," Virat Kohli said in a tweet.

"Dusturbing news on @RishabPant17 accident ... wish the young man a speedy recovery and return to cricket. All the prayers," former Pakistan skipper and fast bowling legend Wasim Akram tweeted.

"Sending all my love and well wishes @RishabhPant17. Praying for a speedy and successful recovery," India opener KL Rahul wrote in a tweet.

England batter Jonny Bairstow took to his twitter and wrote, "Speedy recovery @RishabhPant17 never nice to see people in accidents but relieved he's stable and at the hospital! For now I think now people should let him rest and recover in private! #RishabhPant."



Former Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami tweeted, "Wishing a speedy recovery to @RishabPant17. Our prayers and wishes are always with you. Get well soon."

Pant, who was alone in the car, suffered injuries on his back, forehead and leg. He was on the wheel when he met with the accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. According to photographs from the site, the car was in a badly burnt condition.

According to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) statement, Rishabh has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, and toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back.

BCCI is in constant touch with Rishabh's family while the medical team is in close contact with the doctors currently treating the cricketer.

The Board has said it will ensure that Rishabh receives the best possible medical care and gets all the support he needs to come out of this traumatic phase.

The wicket-keeper batter Pant has represented India in 33 Test matches scoring 2271 runs at an average of 43.67 with five Test tons to his name with his highest score being 159 not out. Pant has 119 catches and 14 stumpings to his name.

In ODIs, he has 865 runs to his name in 30 matches at an average of 34.60 with five half-centuries and one ton with a strike rate of 106.65. With the gloves, Pant has 26 catches and one stumping to his name.

In 66 T20Is, the wicket-keeper batter has scored 987 runs with three half-centuries to his name at an average of 22.43 with a strike rate of 126.37. (ANI)

