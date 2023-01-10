Virat's 45th ODI ton powers India to 373/7 against Sri Lanka in 1st ODI

Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 10 (ANI): Virat Kohli's 45th ODI century and half-centuries from the Indian openers propelled India to their 22nd 300 plus ODI total against Sri Lanka in the first ODI of the three-match series at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati on Tuesday.

Shubhman Gill (70) and Rohit Sharma (83) laid a perfect platform for the Indian batters as they stitched a 143-run opening stand. Virat's 113 made sure that India did not lose momentum as KL Rahul (39) and Shreyas Iyer (28) chipped in with useful cameos.

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanka won the toss and invited India to bat. The hosts opted for Shubhman Gill as Rohit Sharma's opener and dropped Ishan Kishan, the double-centurion from India's last ODI assignment.

The Indian openers started aggressively with Rohit getting off the mark with a boundary in the first over by hitting Kasun Rajitha through mid-off. Gill too followed in the captain's footsteps and smashed Dilshan Madushanka for eight runs in the second over, including a boundary.

Pacer Rajitha was creamed for two boundaries by Rohit in the third over. Gill too dealt with the same measure and hit left-arm pacer Madushanka for three boundaries in the point region in the fourth over.

The Indian captain made full use of the excellent batting conditions on offer and played a plethora of attacking shots on his return to bring up India's fifty in the seventh over by smashing two sixes and a four.

India were 75/0 at the end of the 10th over with the opening pair making a mockery of the Sri Lankan bowling attack. Rohit reached his 47th ODI fifty in the 13th over of the match with a boundary. The right-hander took 41 deliveries to reach the milestone.

Gill reached his fifth ODI fifty in the 17th over from 51 deliveries. The 23-year-old struck a hattrick of boundaries while Rohit smashed a six off Dunith Wellalage as India scored 19 runs in the 19th over.

The pair stitched a 143-run partnership inside 20 overs to lay an excellent platform for the middle-order batters before Gill was dismissed in the 20th over for 70 (60).



Rohit was looking set for a big score in his comeback inning but was dismissed for 83(67) in the 23rd over to give the visitors their second breakthrough.

However, the momentum was carried on by Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer as they kept striking the ball with disdain. The pair found boundaries at regular intervals with Iyer targeting the Sri Lankan spinners. However, Iyer could not carry on the onslaught after he holed out to Avishka Fernando off Dhananjaya de Silva in the 30th over. The right-hander scored 28(24).

KL Rahul joined the former India captain as the duo looked to build the Indian inning. Both the batters took some time to steady the dining but started hitting relentlessly from the 36th over as they took the attack to the bowlers.

Virat and Rahul smashed a six each off Dhananjaya as the pair racked in 15 runs off the 36th over. The former India captain reached his 65th ODI century off 47 balls. The right-hander also had the luck going for him as Kusal Mendis dropped him behind the wickets.

The batting pair put their foot on the accelerator as they kept founding the boundaries with ease. They brought up India's 300 in the 41st over.

Rahul was playing splendidly until he was bowled behind the legs for 39(29) by Rajitha. Hardik Pandya joined Virat and smashed a six on his third ball to keep the momentum going.

Virat had another stroke of luck as he was dropped by Shanka in the 43rd over. The batter rubbed salt onto the Sri Lankans with two boundaries in the next over.

Sri Lanka did manage to get Hardik for 14(12) in the 45th over but Virat kept the scoring rate up with shots all over the ground. The 34-year-old brought up his 45th century in the 47th over from just 80 deliveries.

He then looked to get India around the 400-run mark but fell in the 49th over for 113(87). The Indian tailenders could not finish with a flourish as the hosts ended with 373/7 at the end of the 50 overs.

Right-arm pacer Kasun Rajitha leaked 88 runs in his 10 overs but was the pick of the bowlers as he accounted for three Indian batsmen.

Brief Scores: India 373/7 (Virat Kohli 113, Rohit Sharma 83; Kasun Rajitha 3-88) vs Sri Lanka (ANI)

