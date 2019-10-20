Virender Sehwag turns 41, cricket fraternity extends wishes

New Delhi [India], Oct 20 (ANI): The cricket fraternity on Sunday wished former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag, who is celebrating his 41st birthday.

Cricketers took to Twitter and extended wishes to the 'Sultan of Multan.'

"Cracking the ball on the field and cracking jokes off it has always been your mantra! Janamdin Mubarak Viru," former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar tweeted.

Sachin_Int25jd.JPG"alt=""itemprop="image" />

West Indies stalwart Chris Gayle wished Sehwag and wrote, "Happy birthday legend, @virendersehwag wish you many more."



"Happy birthday to the most dangerous batsman I have ever bowled to @virendersehwag jeo Lala..modern day's VIV Richards," Harbhajan Singh tweeted.

Harbhajan_99ekDOU.JPG"alt=""itemprop="image" />

Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman posted a picture with Sehwag and wrote, "Special birthday wishes to a special friend [?] @virendersehwag May your birthday be sprinkled with fun and laughter. Have a great day and year ahead Bratha."

Laxman_R4jEKnp.JPG"alt=""itemprop="image" />

"Happy birthday @virendersehwag first played together in 1998 u19 WC in SA, jeevan mein entertainment ki kami nahi huyi tab se," Mohammad Kaif tweeted.



In his cricketing career, Sehwag played 251 ODIs and 104 Tests for India amassing 8,273 and 8,586 runs respectively. (ANI)

