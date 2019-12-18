Visakhapatnam ODI: West Indies win toss elect to bowl against India

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Dec 18 : West Indies won the toss and chose to bowl in the second ODI against India here on Wednesday.

India are trailing 0-1 in the series. The match will be a do or die for the Men in Blue to sustain themselves in the three-match series. India lost the first ODI in Chennai by eight wickets.

India skipper Virat Kohli made one change and drops all-rounder Shivam Dube. Shardul Thakur replaces Dube in the playing XI.

On the other hand, Windies skipper Kieron Pollard opted for two changes. Evin Lewis comes in for Sunil Ambris, Khary Piere makes his debut for Hayden Walsh.

West Indies: Shai Hope (wk), Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Kieron Pollard (c), Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Khary Piere, Alzarri Joseph, Sheldon Cottrell.

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami.

