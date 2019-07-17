Vital to win Ashes Test to keep series alive, says Anya Shrubsole

Taunton [UK], July 17 (ANI): To keep the ongoing Women's Ashes series alive, England pacer Anya Shrubsole believes it is vital to win the Test, scheduled for July 18 at the Cooper Associates County Ground.

The Women's Ashes consists of three One-Day Internationals (ODIs), one Test and three T20 Internationals. England trail Australia by six points following the three ODIs in the multi-format series. With four points on offer for the Test, England can still turn around the tables.

"It's absolutely vital that we win the Test and keep the series alive. I can assure everyone that we have been working really hard behind the scenes to ensure that there's still everything to play for when we leave Taunton and head to Chelmsford for the T20Is," Western Storm quoted Shrubsole, as saying in a statement.

"We all love playing at Taunton and we get a great reception whenever we play there. The supporters are very knowledgeable and get right behind us. It'll be a particularly special game for me given my links to Somerset and the South West so hopefully we can give the fans something to cheer about," she added.

Women's Ashes is a point-based series and the team which earns the most points at the end of the series will clinch the trophy. Australia are the current holders of the Ashes as they won it in the backyard of England in 2015 and then retained the trophy in Australia in 2017.

A team will be entitled to earn two points on winning an ODI or T20I. If the match is tied or abandoned, both the teams will receive a point each. The only Test consists of four points to grab, however, in case there is a draw, the teams will get two points each.

Australia whitewashed England in the latter's backyard. Reflecting on the embarrassing defeat, Shrubsole said the team is disappointed.

"We're obviously extremely disappointed by the situation that we find ourselves in but there's still an awful lot of cricket still to be played. There are still 10 points available so it's still anyone's series," she said.

When asked about playing Test matches, Shrubsole said the longest format is very special as they do not play too often.

"An Ashes Test is something very special. These matches don't come around too often and we're all desperate to get out there and get the job done. To play an Ashes Test is something that every player considers to be a real honour and therefore it's imperative that we play to the level that we know we can, win the game and take the points," she said. (ANI)

