Vivian Richards pays tribute to 'true icon' Everton Weekes

New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI): Former West Indies batsman Vivian Richards on Thursday extended his thoughts and prayers to the legendary batsman and 'true icon' Everton Weekes, who died yesterday at the age of 95.

Taking to Twitter, Richards termed Weekes as 'one of the greatest cricketer' the country has ever produced.

"Can't believe the legendary Sir Everton Weekes is no more. Thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends. One of the greatest cricketers from the country. A true icon. Rest In Peace, legend!" he wrote.



Weekes had played 48 Test matches from 1947 to 1958, aggregating 4,455 runs at an average of 58.61. Known to show quick footwork and fluent stroke-play, Weekes slammed 15 centuries, which included a record five in consecutive innings in 1948.

He was the part of the famous Three Ws - alongside Frank Worrell and Clyde Walcott. While he made his Test debut at age of 22 against England at Kensington Oval in 1948 under the captaincy of George Headley, his final match was against Pakistan in Trinidad a decade later.

One of those centuries came at home against England and four on a tour of India. He almost got a sixth consecutive century but was unlucky to be run out for 90 at Chennai. Weekes' cousin Bam Bam Weekes and son David Murray played international cricket while a few other relatives played first-class cricket.

Weekes officiated as an ICC match referee in three Tests and four one-day internationals, all in 1994. (ANI)

