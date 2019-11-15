VVS Laxman does the unthinkable, makes Gautam Gambhir laugh out loud!

New Delhi [India], Nov 15 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer and BJP lawmaker Gautam Gambhir is known to be a serious person, however, VVS Laxman on Friday did the unthinkable as he made the former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper laugh out loud!

Laxman, Gambhir, and broadcaster Jatin Sapru were trying out local cuisine for breakfast before the start of the second day of the first Test between India and Bangladesh at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.

"Kabhi pohe se teekhe, kabhi jalebi se meethe ... a wonderful start to the day in Indoor, where we had breakfast outdoor," Laxman tweeted.



Seeing Laxman's tweet, netizens also lauded the former cricketer for making Gambhir smile in a carefree manner.

"@GautamGambhir with such a broad & carefree smile..mission impossible successfully accomplished @VVSLaxman281," a Twitter user commented.



"First time, I have seen @GautamGambhir like this doing so much laugh, Appreciate," another user tweeted.



"Rare pic of @GautamGambhir laughing," a user tweeted.



In the match between India and Bangladesh, opener Mayank Agarwal registered his third century in the longest format of the game.

Earlier on day one, India had bundled out Bangladesh for 150 in the first innings.

While filing this story, India had reached a score of 303/3, leading Bangladesh by 153 runs with seven wickets in hand. (ANI)

