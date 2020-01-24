WADA Executive Committee receives update on RUSADA compliance case

Lausanne [Switzerland], Jan 24 (ANI): The World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA's) Executive Committee (ExCo) was updated on the compliance case against RUSADA at a meeting in the Olympic House.

Welcomed by IOC President Thomas Bach, the 12 members of the ExCo discussed the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) compliance case, the provisional suspension of the Moscow Laboratory, and consideration of WADA's new Strategic Plan for 2020-24.

The ExCo members received an update on the compliance case against RUSADA from the outgoing Chair of the CRC, Jonathan Taylor. As communicated on January 9, WADA filed a formal request for arbitration with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to resolve the dispute. From then, third parties had 10 days to apply to intervene in the matter, under the terms of Article 23.5.7 of the World Anti-Doping Code. The process is now in the hands of CAS and once a panel is nominated and issues timelines, WADA will file a full brief without delay, in accordance with the rules.

The ExCo was also updated on the Chair's decision, announced on 22 January, to provisionally suspend the WADA-approved status of the Moscow Laboratory, pending formal disciplinary action. This provisional suspension prohibits the Moscow Laboratory from carrying out any work related to the analysis of blood samples in connection with the Athlete Biological Passport (ABP) program.

In addition, the ExCo was updated on the development of a new WADA Strategic Plan for 2020-24 and provided feedback to WADA Management with the objective of submitting this plan for approval by the Board at its meeting in May. The plan will form the basis of WADA's strategic activities over the next five years as it continues to lead a collaborative worldwide movement for doping-free sport. (ANI)

