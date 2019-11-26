Wagner, Santner guide New Zealand to an innings and 65-run win over England

Mount Maunganui [New Zealand], Nov 25 (ANI): Neil Wagner and Mitchell Santner guided New Zealand to an innings and 65 run win over England in the first Test at Bay Oval here on Monday.

England resumed their innings from 55/3 on the last day of the first Test. Joe Denly and skipper Joe Root added 14 runs for the fourth wicket. Root (11) was out first, caught by Tom Latham at gully off Colin de Grandhomme, reducing England to 69/4.

Ben Stokes and Denly had a 52-run partnership to get past the 100-run mark. Stokes, after playing a knock of 28 runs, was bowled by Tim Southee.

England were in trouble after they lost Denly (35), Ollie Pope (6) and Jos Buttler (0) in quick succession.

Sam Curran and Jofra Archer then had a stand of 59 runs for the ninth wicket. Archer (30) was scalped by Neil Wagner, taking New Zealand closer to victory in the 97th over. On the next delivery of the same over, Wagner dismissed Stuart Board for a duck.

For New Zealand, Wagner bagged five wickets while Mitchell Santner got three wickets.

Earlier, Kiwis declared their first innings at 615/9d after BJ Watling was out to Jofra Archer. Watling, who scored 205 runs, was awarded player of the match for his performance with the bat.

The two teams will now face each other in the second Test at Hamilton from November 29 to December 3. (ANI)

