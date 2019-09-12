Pakistan pacer Wahab Riaz
Pakistan pacer Wahab Riaz

Wahab Riaz takes a break from red-ball cricket

ANI | Updated: Sep 12, 2019 22:44 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): Pakistan pacer Wahab Riaz on Thursday decided to 'take a break' from Test cricket citing that he wants to focus on the shorter format of the game.
Riaz took to Twitter and wrote: "After a lot of thinking and discussions with my family and board, I have decided to take a break from red-ball cricket and maintain my fitness and focus on the shorter format for my country. It was a tough decision and I appreciate my Board's support and guidance during this time."
Riaz might have made the decision by keeping in mind the next year's ICC Men's T20 World Cup, scheduled to be played in Australia.
After making his debut in 2010, the 34-year-old has played 27 Test matches and clinched 83 wickets in the format. (ANI)

