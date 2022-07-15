Wait continues as fans and former cricketers look for Kohli's resurgence

London [UK], July 15 (ANI): Former India skipper Virat Kohli's lean patch continued as he was dismissed for 16 runs in the second ODI against England on Thursday.

Kohli, who missed out on the first ODI due to a groin strain, smashed three boundaries against England in the second ODI before getting out by David Willey.

With a T20 World Cup around the corner, Kohli's position in the team has been questioned. However, the batter smashing three boundaries had given a glimmer of hope not only to his fans but also to former India opener Aakash Chopra who thought that Kohli was back in form.



"A beautiful straight drive, an impeccable cover-drive...and a copybook on-drive. The three Kohli drives were vintage. Lured us into believing that the master is back in form. But not to be. The outside edge...fishing...again. And The wait continues," Aakash Chopra exclusively said on the Koo app on Friday.

Meanwhile, skipper Rohit Sharma has backed Kohli to come good in the games ahead after the conclusion of the second ODI.

"He [Kohli] has played so many matches. He is playing for so many years. He is such a great batsman so he does not need reassurance," Rohit said in a post-match press conference on Thursday.

"I pointed this out in my last press conference, too: form goes up and down, that is part and parcel of any cricketer's career. So, a player like him, who has played for so many years, who has made so many runs, who has won so many matches, for him, he only needs one or two good innings (to bounce back). That is my thinking and I am sure all those who follow cricket will think similarly," he added. (ANI)

