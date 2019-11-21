India skipper Virat Kohli (Photo/ Virat Kohli Instagram)
India skipper Virat Kohli (Photo/ Virat Kohli Instagram)

Waking up to see Test cricket takes you back to childhood: Virat Kohli

ANI | Updated: Nov 21, 2019 16:01 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Ahead of India's first-ever day-night Test, skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday woke up early to witness the ongoing first Test between England and New Zealand.
He also said that waking up to see Test cricket takes one back to their childhood.
In an Instagram story, Kohli posted a selfie of himself watching Ben Stokes bat against New Zealand and captioned it as: "Waking up to see Test cricket on TV takes you back to your childhood".

In the ongoing first Test between the World Cup finalists--England and New Zealand, the former ended the day one at a score of 241/4 with Ben Stokes still at the crease.
Stokes is currently unbeaten at 67 runs.
Meanwhile, ahead of India's day-night Test against Bangladesh, skipper Kohli gave his take on the pink ball matches and said they can be a one-off thing, but should not become the only way to play Test cricket.
"In my opinion, the day-night Test should not become the only way in which the longest format of the game is played. Because then you are losing out on the nervousness which is created in the first session of the match. You can bring excitement to Test cricket, but you cannot make the longest format of the game adhere just to the excitement," Kohli told reporters on Thursday.
"If I do not like Test cricket, you cannot force me to watch it. People who like to watch the grind throughout the match, in my opinion, they should come to watch it. Yes, it is great to create more buzz for Tests, but if you have a Test calendar in which series are fixed, then you need to bring in sync into the game. This can be a one-off thing but it should not become a regular scenario," he added.
India defeated Bangladesh in the first Test by an innings and 130 runs to consolidate their position at the top of World Test Championship (WTC) standings. The side currently has 300 points from six matches and they face Bangladesh in the day-night Test at Eden Gardens, Kolkata from November 22. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 15:57 IST

Loving England's new batting approach: Michael Vaughan

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Former player Michael Vaughan is loving England's new batting approach to Test cricket.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 15:03 IST

As of now, no plan to shift T20I match out of Mumbai: MCA sources

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): With growing uncertainty over the upcoming T20I match between India and West Indies on December 6, sources within the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) on Thursday revealed that as of now, there is no plan to shift the match out of the city.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 14:47 IST

We fall, we break but then we rise: Shikhar Dhawan on his injury

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan on Thursday said that dealing with injuries is always about how one responds to a situation.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 14:23 IST

Sachin congratulates Chitharesh Natesan on becoming first Indian...

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 : Former India legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday congratulated Chitharesh Natesan on becoming the first Indian to win the Mr Universe title.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 13:50 IST

Our biggest motive to bring sporting culture in the country: Kiren Rijiju

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Kiren Rijiju, the Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister, on Thursday said that his motive is to bring the sporting culture in the country.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 13:47 IST

Toss will be vital in the day-night Test, says Suresh Raina

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Ahead of the day-night Test between India and Bangladesh, left-handed batsman Suresh Raina on Thursday said that the toss would play a vital role in the match and the batsmen will have their task cut out as the pink-ball will help the bowlers.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 13:16 IST

Brisbane Test: Australia bowls out Pakistan for 240 on day one

Brisbane [Australia], Nov 21 (ANI): Australia bowled out Pakistan for 240 on the first day of the first Test being played here at the Gabba.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 12:48 IST

Day-night Test would be a challenge for spinners, says K Srikanth

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Former cricketer Krishnamachari Srikkanth on Thursday said that the spinners will face a challenge in the upcoming day-night Test between India and Bangladesh.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 12:40 IST

England score 241/4 at stumps on day one against New Zealand

Mount Maunganui [New Zealand], Nov 21 (ANI): England scored 214 runs before the end of play on day one of the first Test against New Zealand at the Bay Oval here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 12:11 IST

Day-night Test should not become the only way to play longest...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Ahead of India's first-ever day-night Test against Bangladesh, skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday said that pink ball matches should not become the only way to play the longest format of the game.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 12:08 IST

'He smells really nice': Aus skipper Tim Paine on Mohammad...

Brisbane [Australia], Nov 21 (ANI): Australia's Tim Paine was impressed by the scent of Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan as the skipper feels that the batsman 'smells really nice' upon his arrival at the crease.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 11:50 IST

Kolkata: Tata Centre turns pink to pay tribute to day-night Test

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): To mark the historic occasion of the first-ever day-night Test match between India and Bangladesh, the Tata Centre turned pink to pay tribute to the longest format of the game on Wednesday evening.

Read More
iocl