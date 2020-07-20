Want him to be who he is: Suresh Raina praises 'top guy' Rishabh Pant

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Indian cricketer Suresh Raina on Monday trained with Rishabh Pant and praised the wicket-keeper batsman by calling him a "top guy".

"He is a top guy and I want him to be who he is. He has been scoring a lot of runs for Delhi and of course for the Indian team. I want him to be the best batsman of his calibre," Raina said in a video posted on Chennai Super Kings' Instagram handle.

Pant said that training with Raina has been a "good experience" and they both discuss a lot of things.

"It has been a good experience because with him, you can learn a lot of things. He teaches me about both on and off the field experiences. We discuss a lot and it is helping me right now," he said.

When asked about how much he is missing training and interacting with MS Dhoni, Pant said, "With Mahi Bhai, the interaction is always a little bit but very intense." (ANI)

