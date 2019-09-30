Pakistan spinner Shadab Khan
Pakistan spinner Shadab Khan

Want to be an all-rounder for the team, says Pak spinner Shadab Khan

ANI | Updated: Sep 30, 2019 10:31 IST

Karachi [Pakistan], Sept 30 (ANI): As Pakistan and Sri Lanka get ready to lock horns in the second ODI of the three-match series, spinner Shadab Khan said he wants to become a genuine all-rounder option for the team.
"I have been working hard on my batting as I want to be an all-rounder for the team. I am looking forward to doing that in the next two matches here in Karachi. I am ready to bat at any position, at any number where my team wants me to bat," International Cricket Council (ICC) quoted Khan as saying.
Khan also revealed that he looks up to Australia's batsman Steve Smith.
Smith had started off as a leg-spinner, but he improved his batting skills to become a world-beater when it comes to scoring runs with the bat.
"I have not really followed any particular all-rounder. But I do follow Steve Smith from the beginning, who has now become a proper batsman. I just want to try giving my best as a batsman, and whenever I get an opportunity, I want to showcase my batting skills and prove that I can bat well and play as an all-rounder," Khan said.
Shadab has represented Pakistan in 78 matches across all formats and he has managed to scalp 112 wickets. In the Men's Cricket World Cup this year, he managed to take nine wickets from seven matches.
He also said that the series against Sri Lanka will be a good spectacle as the Islanders have good youngsters in their ranks.
"I know that I haven't done too well recently. But my role is of an attacking spinner and cricket has changed recently, so I would be happy even if I go with figures of 3/50 in an ODI," Khan said.
"They have something to prove and they will give their best. I know a few of them from my U19 playing days and the A team's tour and I am aware of their strengths. It will be a good series with them," he added.
The first ODI between the two sides was washed out due to rain while the second will be played at the same venue - Karachi's National Stadium.
Pakistan takes on Sri Lanka in the second ODI later today. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 12:03 IST

AC Milan script worst Serie A start in 81 years

Milan [Italy], Sept 30 (ANI): As AC Milan lost their match against Fiorentina in the Serie A, the team scripted their worst start in the competition in the past 81 years.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 11:12 IST

'Apna Time Aayega', croons Ranveer Singh ahead of...

New Delhi [India], Sept 30 (ANI): Premier League India official's handle on Monday shared a video of Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh singing famous track from 'Gully Boy' to get the fans all excited for the clash between Arsenal and Manchester United in the competition.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 09:55 IST

Sumit Nagal achieves career-best ranking

London [UK], Sept 30 (ANI): With a big jump of 26 places, Indian tennis star Sumit Nagal on Monday achieved his career-best ranking after moving up to the 135th position in the latest ATP rankings.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 09:20 IST

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce scripts history with fourth World...

Doha [Qatar], Sept 30 (ANI): Jamaica sprinter Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce scripted history when she won her fourth women's 100 metres world title on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 08:57 IST

India mixed relay team finish at 7th position in World Athletics...

Doha [Qatar], Sept 30 (ANI): India's mixed 4x400m relay team finished at the 7th position at the World Athletics Championships in Doha.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 08:10 IST

Aston Turner likely to miss T20Is against SL, Pak

London [UK], Sept 30 (ANI): Australia all-rounder Ashton Turner is likely to miss upcoming T20I series against Sri Lanka and Pakistan after being ruled out for at least a month with a broken finger.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 08:08 IST

Manchester United confirms team's plans of signing a striker

Leeds [UK], Sept 30 (ANI): Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed team's intention of signing a striker for the ongoing season.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 07:48 IST

Singapore registers maiden win against ICC full member nation

Dubai [UAE], Sept 30 (ANI): Singapore scripted history on Sunday as they defeated Zimbabwe by four runs to register their maiden win against an ICC full member nation.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 01:37 IST

Sumit Nagal clenches Buenos Aires ATP Challenger title

Buenos Aires [Argentina], Sept 30 (ANI): Indian Tennis player Sumit Nagal clenched the Buenos Aires Challenger Tournament on Sunday after beating home favourite Facundo Bognis in the men's singles final.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 22:34 IST

Sri Lanka coach feels if Pak series goes well, it can be 'huge...

London [UK], Sept 29 (ANI): Sri Lanka coach Rumesh Ratnayake said that if their ODI and T20I series in Pakistan goes well, it will 'huge thing' for the future.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 21:50 IST

India trounce Spain by 5-1

Antwerp [Belgium], Sept 29 (ANI): Indian Men's Hockey Team defeated Spain by 5-1 during their third match of the Tour of Belgium here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 20:27 IST

India women's third T20I against South Africa called off due to...

Surat (Gujarat) [India], Sept 29 (ANI): India Women's third T20I match against South Africa Women was called off without a ball being bowled due to wet outfield at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium here on Sunday.

Read More
iocl